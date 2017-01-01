Every January for the past 5 years, we’ve given our readers a new State of the Global Markets big-picture forecast.
Every year, it became our #1 free resource, with thousands accessing our "hotlist" of global markets ready to move.
Today, worries are high -- even with the Dow breaking above 20,000.
With a 21-page chart-filled report, 3 new market-focused interviews and more, the 2017 edition may be our most timely one yet.
By 2012’s end, Japan’s stock market seemed to be locked in a bearish fundamentally-sound death-spiral with nowhere to go but down. And yet, prices embarked on a spectacular four-year long bull run to their highest level in 18 years. What gives?
Even today, there are repercussions from the real estate lending boom that ended with the subprime mortgage crisis. In 2017, commercial mortgages are maturing, and some landlords face delinquency. Here's what that means for some bondholders.
Pete Kendall, the co-editor of our flagship Financial Forecast, tells you how "it all began" for him at the New York Stock Exchange.
"World-changing books about finance aren’t built in a day." The Socionomic Theory of Finance required 13 years to complete. It has a lot to say.
Why focus on expectations of inflation? Because, those expectations are detached from reality. The inflated fear of inflation is a contrary signal. Investors are betting on the wrong 'Flation.
European Financial Forecast editor, Brian Whitmer, tells you why financial bubbles occur so regularly -- and what he means by a "practical approach to trading."
Get a quick tour of how Elliott waves work, as well as who EWI is ...