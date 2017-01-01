Next Few Weeks Could Be Critical

The "Dow 20,000 party" didn't last long.

If stocks have turned south in earnest, your moment to act is nowIf this is just a correction, the time to learn when it should end is now.

The next few weeks may set the course for the rest of 2017. Right now, our Financial Forecast Service is preparing subscribers like it's done for almost two decades.

Recent Posts

The Decline of the U.S. Shopping Mall

U.S. shopping malls have seen better days. Now, foot traffic is dwindling. Major retailers are closing stores. One iconic retailer has just seen its share price touch fresh lows.

You Asked. We Answered. (New Video "Mailbag" Episode.)

In our latest "Video Mailbag," three of our global analysts sit down to answer questions submitted by viewers like you.

Elliott Wave Analysis: Where the RUBBER Meets the Road

On January 26, rubber prices soared to their highest level in four years. And, according to many sources, torrential rainfall in southern Thailand is the main driver of the market’s rally. Except, rubber prices started bouncing before the floods. 

Corporate Insiders Are Scared. You Should Be, Too

Despite the recent gains in their sector, the CEOs of major U.S. financial institutions have been selling their own stock. This should grab the attention of investors like you. Here's what we have found usually happens following big market decisions by corporate insiders.

Trump’s “Honeymoon Phase”: Why Low Approval Ratings Matter

Robert Folsom explains that a real honeymoon means a "happy couple" -- and so far, Donald Trump hasn't made his "bride" -- namely, the public -- happy.

Oprah's Weight Plunges -- and So Does WTW Stock

The bull market has given rise to the "equitizations of individuals." Individual brand names like Oprah and Trump represent wealth much like stocks and bonds. But historic extremes in such brand awareness might serve as a cautionary signal. Take note of the share price performance of Weight Watchers.

