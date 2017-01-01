Strong Jobs Aren't Everything

Today, the jobless rate stands at 4.8%.

In 2007, it was at 4.6%. That fall, the Dow hit a peak and spent 18 months in a sell-off that erased over 50% of its value.

You must look beyond fundamentals to see what's next.

Our just-published, February Financial Forecast gives you the unconventional perspective you won't see anywhere else.