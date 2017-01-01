State of the Global Markets - 2017

Every January for the past 5 years, we've given our readers a new State of the Global Markets big-picture forecast.

Every year, it became our #1 free resource, with thousands accessing our "hotlist" of global markets ready to move.

Today, worries are high.

With a 21-page chart-filled report, 3 new market-focused interviews and more, the 2017 edition may be our most timely one yet.

Recent Posts

Deflation: A Sky-High View

Residential real estate prices in major global cities rebounded sharply during the current bull market, especially at the high-end. Now, real estate developers grapple with price deflation. At least one real estate indicator is flashing a bigger warning than it did in 2007.

See the Gold Forecast Many Have Missed

On Dec. 16, gold traders were more bearish on a longer-term basis than they were in July 1999, when the precious metal was at $252.15. That day, our Short Term Update said, "It's tough to lean against the crowd ... but that's exactly what our analysis suggests is proper at the current juncture." On Jan. 17, gold hit a 2-month high.

What Could Make "Globalization" A Global Crash & Burn

What does "globalization" even mean? Is it something you can measure? Yes, you can. In fact, standard measures of globalization show that in the past 150 years, the globalization trend may be history's largest manifestation of positive social mood.

Practice, Practice, Practice Makes Perfect Elliott Wave Analysis

Our Senior Instructor Jeffrey Kennedy tells you about the four key principles that'll help improve your Elliott wave skills.

The Chinese Yuan: All Signs Pointed Down... Except One

As 2017 began, all fundamental signs pointed DOWN for China’s ever-depreciating yuan. Three weeks into the year, and the yuan is on a very different course; namely, up! Look no further for an explanation.

Why You Should Be Cautious About Credit Ratings

If you count on standard credit rating agencies for timely warnings, you might find yourself "behind the 8-ball." Time and again, downgrades have occurred after the damage has already been done. Now is the time to protect your portfolio.

