Today, the jobless rate stands at 4.8%.
In 2007, it was at 4.6%. That fall, the Dow hit a peak and spent 18 months in a sell-off that erased over 50% of its value.
You must look beyond fundamentals to see what's next.
Our just-published, February Financial Forecast gives you the unconventional perspective you won't see anywhere else.
According to mainstream financial wisdom, the Federal Reserve is to gold prices what Gepetto is to Pinocchio: If the Fed raises rates, gold prices fall. But one look at recent events proves the “nose” on this story is getting longer and longer!
After a decade of doom and gloom, bankruptcies, bailouts and failures, many of Europe's financial leaders are ready to call it; the official end of the Eurozone banking crisis. However, a walk down memory lane may give you pause to join the party
U.S. shopping malls have seen better days. Now, foot traffic is dwindling. Major retailers are closing stores. One iconic retailer has just seen its share price touch fresh lows.
In our latest "Video Mailbag," three of our global analysts sit down to answer questions submitted by viewers like you.
On January 26, rubber prices soared to their highest level in four years. And, according to many sources, torrential rainfall in southern Thailand is the main driver of the market’s rally. Except, rubber prices started bouncing before the floods.
Get a quick tour of how Elliott waves work, as well as who EWI is ...