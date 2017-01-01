Every January for the past 5 years, we’ve given our readers a new State of the Global Markets big-picture forecast.
Every year, it became our #1 free resource, with thousands accessing our "hotlist" of global markets ready to move.
Today, worries are high -- even with the Dow breaking above 20,000.
With a 21-page chart-filled report, 3 new market-focused interviews and more, the 2017 edition may be our most timely one yet.
Robert Folsom explains that a real honeymoon means a "happy couple" -- and so far, Donald Trump hasn't made his "bride" -- namely, the public -- happy.
The bull market has given rise to the "equitizations of individuals." Individual brand names like Oprah and Trump represent wealth much like stocks and bonds. But historic extremes in such brand awareness might serve as a cautionary signal. Take note of the share price performance of Weight Watchers stock price.
Just as there are patterns in price, there are also patterns in momentum indicators. In this 10-minute lesson from our popular trader-education service, Trader's Classroom, you'll learn key patterns in moving average convergence divergence (MACD).
Mark Galasiewski shares new insights into this opportunity-rich region.
The timeline on this chart involves time travel -- we go back to the decade from 1932 thru 1942. But, this is NOT your great-grandfather's market. After years of research, testing & retesting & debugging, EWAVES 2.0 beta is the artificial intelligence system that does Elliott wave analysis. This chart showcases what EWAVES can do.
By 2012’s end, Japan’s stock market seemed to be locked in a bearish fundamentally-sound death-spiral with nowhere to go but down. And yet, prices embarked on a spectacular four-year long bull run to their highest level in 18 years. What gives?
Get a quick tour of how Elliott waves work, as well as who EWI is ...