Strong Jobs Aren't Everything

Today, the jobless rate stands at 4.8%.

In 2007, it was at 4.6%. That fall, the Dow hit a peak and spent 18 months in a sell-off that erased over 50% of its value.

You must look beyond fundamentals to see what's next.

Recent Posts

Gold's Fate is NOT in the Hands of the Federal Reserve

According to mainstream financial wisdom, the Federal Reserve is to gold prices what Gepetto is to Pinocchio: If the Fed raises rates, gold prices fall. But one look at recent events proves the “nose” on this story is getting longer and longer!

European Banking Sector: Phoenix or Frankenstein?

After a decade of doom and gloom, bankruptcies, bailouts and failures, many of Europe's financial leaders are ready to call it; the official end of the Eurozone banking crisis. However, a walk down memory lane may give you pause to join the party

The Decline of the U.S. Shopping Mall

U.S. shopping malls have seen better days. Now, foot traffic is dwindling. Major retailers are closing stores. One iconic retailer has just seen its share price touch fresh lows.

Artificial Intelligence In Action: EWAVES on Verizon

Our Chart of the Day shows EWAVES at work in real time -- in fact just a few days ago. See for yourself what we said and showed to subscribers.

You Asked. We Answered. (New Video "Mailbag" Episode.)

In our latest "Video Mailbag," three of our global analysts sit down to answer questions submitted by viewers like you.

Elliott Wave Analysis: Where the RUBBER Meets the Road

On January 26, rubber prices soared to their highest level in four years. And, according to many sources, torrential rainfall in southern Thailand is the main driver of the market’s rally. Except, rubber prices started bouncing before the floods. 

