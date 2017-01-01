As we're starting the new year, it's important to tally the one we're leaving behind.
At the start of 2016, bullish Elliott wave patterns in the U.S. dollar said to expect a strong rally. In November, the buck hit a 13½-year high.
Gold prices had a similar message last January, prompting our Financial Forecast to show a bullish "You Are Here" chart. Gold rallied 30% into the high of $1375 on July 6.
Six days earlier, on June 30 Financial Forecast said that bonds were starting a historic shift. The yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes bottomed in July and doubled by December 15.
Most investors extrapolate financial trends into the future. So, they are usually unprepared when the trend changes. Making matters worse, they also usually miss significant countertrend moves. Let's take a look at the bond market.
Day-trading in the stock market is all about the hope of making a fast buck. Today, the same psychology is at work in another financial arena. Hint: We've been here before.
Chris Carolan, who edits our Asian-Pacific Short Term Update, explains how the Elliott Wave Principle helped him anticipate the recent move in the Chinese yuan.
You can also see how our currency forecast came first, and the "Brexit surprise" came second. Plus, why central bank "Targets" amount to a chart of failure. Check it out.
In early 2016, the global debt market embraced one of the most powerful “long-bond bonanzas” in recent history. By the end of the year, however, the stellar long-bond rally had completely reversed course. As our analysis shows, this turn of events was no accident.
Two days before the New Year’s Eve, I got an insistent email from a colleague. Jim Martens, our Senior Currency Strategist, sent me a message with only a subject line: “Sell those euros. Sell'em.”
