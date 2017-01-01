State of the Global Markets - 2017

Every January for the past 5 years, we’ve given our readers a new State of the Global Markets big-picture forecast.

Every year, it became our #1 free resource, with thousands accessing our "hotlist" of global markets ready to move.

Today, worries are high -- even with the Dow breaking above 20,000.

With a 21-page chart-filled report, 3 new market-focused interviews and more, the 2017 edition may be our most timely one yet.

Recent Posts

Trump’s “Honeymoon Phase”: Why Low Approval Ratings Matter

Robert Folsom explains that a real honeymoon means a "happy couple" -- and so far, Donald Trump hasn't made his "bride" -- namely, the public -- happy.

Oprah's Weight Plunges -- and So Does WTW Stock

The bull market has given rise to the "equitizations of individuals." Individual brand names like Oprah and Trump represent wealth much like stocks and bonds. But historic extremes in such brand awareness might serve as a cautionary signal. Take note of the share price performance of Weight Watchers stock price.

MACD: Learn to Recognize Trade Setups

Just as there are patterns in price, there are also patterns in momentum indicators. In this 10-minute lesson from our popular trader-education service, Trader's Classroom, you'll learn key patterns in moving average convergence divergence (MACD).

Asia-Pacific: Learn What Markets Offer the Best Opportunities

Mark Galasiewski shares new insights into this opportunity-rich region.

Elliott Waves & Artificial Intelligence: Ready for Launch

The timeline on this chart involves time travel -- we go back to the decade from 1932 thru 1942. But, this is NOT your great-grandfather's market. After years of research, testing & retesting & debugging, EWAVES 2.0 beta is the artificial intelligence system that does Elliott wave analysis. This chart showcases what EWAVES can do.

Japan: How the Unlikeliest of Bull Markets Came to Be

By 2012’s end, Japan’s stock market seemed to be locked in a bearish fundamentally-sound death-spiral with nowhere to go but down. And yet, prices embarked on a spectacular four-year long bull run to their highest level in 18 years. What gives?

